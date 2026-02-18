Bomb Scares Paralyze Telangana Court Complexes

Panic swept across two Telangana court complexes on Wednesday following separate bomb threats that claimed explosives were planted in key areas. Police responded with heightened security measures.

The CBI court in Hyderabad's Nampally was the first to receive an alarming email alleging RDX IEDs were in the judge's chamber, prompting urgent action from bomb squads.

A similar threat targeted Karimnagar's district court, necessitating evacuation and sweeping searches. Both threats were deemed hoaxes, and investigations to track down the culprits are currently underway.

