Tense Trilateral Talks: Progress Amid Challenges

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described the latest trilateral talks with Moscow and Washington as 'difficult' but acknowledged that progress has been made. The parties have agreed to hold further discussions.

The complex negotiations are indicative of the strained relations and differing positions among the involved nations. Despite these hurdles, the commitment to continue dialogue offers a glimmer of hope for diplomatic solutions.

Zelenskiy's cautious optimism underscores the challenges in reconciling varied national interests, emphasizing the importance of continued engagement in resolving geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)