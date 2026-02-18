Left Menu

Tense Trilateral Talks: Progress Amid Challenges

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported on challenging trilateral talks involving Kyiv, Moscow, and Washington. Despite difficulties, the parties agreed to continue discussions. Progress is evident, though differing positions remain.

Updated: 18-02-2026 16:15 IST
The complex negotiations are indicative of the strained relations and differing positions among the involved nations. Despite these hurdles, the commitment to continue dialogue offers a glimmer of hope for diplomatic solutions.

Zelenskiy's cautious optimism underscores the challenges in reconciling varied national interests, emphasizing the importance of continued engagement in resolving geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

