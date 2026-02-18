New Leadership at CDC: Jay Bhattacharya Steps In

In a significant leadership shift, Jay Bhattacharya, currently the Director of the U.S. National Institutes of Health, has been named the acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This decision was revealed by a Trump administration official on Wednesday.

The Washington-based news, first broken by the New York Times, marks a pivotal moment in the CDC's leadership landscape. Bhattacharya is expected to bring fresh perspectives to the agency, which plays a crucial role in national health policy and public health strategy.

This appointment comes at a critical time, as the CDC continues to navigate the complexities of public health challenges. Bhattacharya's extensive background in health research and policy is anticipated to guide the organization through its ongoing efforts to combat health crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)