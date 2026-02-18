Truck Rampage in Maharashtra: Chaos in Titwala
In Titwala, Maharashtra, a truck plowed into vehicles and pedestrians, injuring six amid morning rush. The driver lost control on a congested road, damaging 12 vehicles. Locals aided victims quickly. The driver fled, and investigations continue. The incident video has gone viral on social media.
In a startling incident on Wednesday morning, a truck plowed into a congested street in Titwala, a town in Maharashtra's Thane district, leaving six people injured.
The crash, which happened at around 9 am in the bustling Balyani Bazaar area, saw the driver losing control and damaging more than a dozen vehicles, including rickshaws, cars, and two-wheelers.
Despite the chaos, local citizens swiftly mobilized to transport the injured to a nearby hospital. Authorities are currently investigating the incident, while a video of the crash has made rounds on social media.
