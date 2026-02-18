Left Menu

Truck Rampage in Maharashtra: Chaos in Titwala

In Titwala, Maharashtra, a truck plowed into vehicles and pedestrians, injuring six amid morning rush. The driver lost control on a congested road, damaging 12 vehicles. Locals aided victims quickly. The driver fled, and investigations continue. The incident video has gone viral on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 18-02-2026 23:42 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 23:42 IST
Truck Rampage in Maharashtra: Chaos in Titwala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling incident on Wednesday morning, a truck plowed into a congested street in Titwala, a town in Maharashtra's Thane district, leaving six people injured.

The crash, which happened at around 9 am in the bustling Balyani Bazaar area, saw the driver losing control and damaging more than a dozen vehicles, including rickshaws, cars, and two-wheelers.

Despite the chaos, local citizens swiftly mobilized to transport the injured to a nearby hospital. Authorities are currently investigating the incident, while a video of the crash has made rounds on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bomb Scare Shakes Delhi Schools: Rapid Evacuation Follows Threat Emails

Bomb Scare Shakes Delhi Schools: Rapid Evacuation Follows Threat Emails

 India
2
India Leads with 'Frontier AI Impact Commitments' for a Global South-led AI Governance Model

India Leads with 'Frontier AI Impact Commitments' for a Global South-led AI ...

 India
3
US Admiral's Strategic Visit Highlights Sri Lanka's Key Role in Indo-Pacific

US Admiral's Strategic Visit Highlights Sri Lanka's Key Role in Indo-Pacific

 Sri Lanka
4
Call for Clarity: Rohit Pawar Seeks Truth Behind Air Crash Tragedy

Call for Clarity: Rohit Pawar Seeks Truth Behind Air Crash Tragedy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026