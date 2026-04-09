Australia Bolsters Fuel Security Amid Middle East Tensions

Australia has moved to bolster its fuel security by underwriting spot market purchases from major suppliers Ampol and Viva Energy through Export Finance Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Thursday.

Following the enforcement of new legislation, this initiative aims to curb shortages sparked by the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, which disrupted Australia's fuel imports.

As local supply issues persist, Energy Minister Chris Bowen emphasized the riskiness of fuel purchases due to fluctuating oil prices and geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)