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Australia Bolsters Fuel Security Amid Middle East Tensions

Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, Australia will increase its fuel security by supporting spot market purchases through Export Finance Australia. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a scheme with major suppliers Ampol and Viva Energy to ensure steady fuel imports and address shortages resulting from conflicts involving Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 09-04-2026 07:57 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 07:57 IST
Australia Bolsters Fuel Security Amid Middle East Tensions
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Australia has moved to bolster its fuel security by underwriting spot market purchases from major suppliers Ampol and Viva Energy through Export Finance Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Thursday.

Following the enforcement of new legislation, this initiative aims to curb shortages sparked by the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, which disrupted Australia's fuel imports.

As local supply issues persist, Energy Minister Chris Bowen emphasized the riskiness of fuel purchases due to fluctuating oil prices and geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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