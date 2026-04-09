Modi Amplifies BJP's Campaign Momentum in West Bengal with Three Major Rallies
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct three rallies in West Bengal to boost BJP's campaign for the assembly polls. These rallies aim to consolidate BJP's presence in the state by targeting key regions and emphasizing issues of lawlessness against the ruling TMC. Elections are scheduled for later in April.
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- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to escalate the BJP's election campaign in West Bengal with three significant rallies scheduled for Thursday. These rallies will take place in Haldia, Asansol, and Suri, aiming to strengthen the party's foothold in regions dominated by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).
The rallies signify Modi's second visit to the state since the election timetable was announced in March. The Prime Minister's itinerary, shared by the BJP, indicates a strategic focus on regions where the party has previously gained support and continues to challenge TMC's influence.
Polling for the West Bengal assembly is slated for April 23 and 29, with vote counting on May 4. Modi's campaign efforts highlight critical distinctions between the BJP's message of trust and alleged lawlessness under the TMC, setting the stage for a contentious electoral battle.
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- Modi
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- West Bengal
- rallies
- election campaign
- TMC
- Haldia
- Asansol
- Suri
- assembly polls
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