North Korea's New Missile Test Escalates Tensions
North Korea announced it tested various new weapons systems this week, including missiles with cluster-bomb warheads, raising tensions with rival South Korea. The launches, confirmed by state media, are part of Pyongyang's push to expand its nuclear capabilities, even as diplomatic relations with Seoul and Washington remain stalled.
- Country:
- South Korea
North Korea's latest round of missile tests has heightened tensions with South Korea, as confirmed by state media reports on Thursday. The testing involved a range of new weapon systems, notably ballistic missiles equipped with cluster-bomb warheads.
The announcement follows South Korea's detection of multiple missile launches from North Korea's eastern coast. According to North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the tests spanned three days and included anti-aircraft and electromagnetic systems demonstrations.
Despite international concerns, North Korea continues to prioritize the advancement of its nuclear-capable arsenal, straining its relations with the United States and its allies while seeking closer ties with nations like Russia and China.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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