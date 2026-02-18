Left Menu

AI Summit Controversy: Indian Innovation or Chinese Import?

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 20:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Controversy erupted at the AI Summit this week as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi labeled the event a 'disorganised PR spectacle'. He accused the summit of showcasing Chinese products labeled as Indian innovations, a claim reiterated by the controversy surrounding a robotic dog displayed by Galgotias University.

According to Gandhi, the university exhibited a 'Unitree Go2' robot from China under a different name, sparking outrage among critics who argue it's misleading. Amidst these tensions, Galgotias University was reportedly asked to vacate its stall at the expo immediately.

The Congress party took to social media to condemn the government, alleging that the mishap had embarrassed India globally and reduced the country's AI potential to a joke. They criticized Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for supposedly promoting foreign products at an Indian summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

