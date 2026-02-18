AI Summit Controversy: Indian Innovation or Chinese Import?
Rahul Gandhi criticised the AI Summit, describing it as a 'disorganised PR spectacle' and accusing the display of Chinese products as Indian innovations. The controversy centered on Galgotias University showcasing a robotic dog believed to be Chinese-made. Congress claims this incident damaged India's image on the global AI stage.
Controversy erupted at the AI Summit this week as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi labeled the event a 'disorganised PR spectacle'. He accused the summit of showcasing Chinese products labeled as Indian innovations, a claim reiterated by the controversy surrounding a robotic dog displayed by Galgotias University.
According to Gandhi, the university exhibited a 'Unitree Go2' robot from China under a different name, sparking outrage among critics who argue it's misleading. Amidst these tensions, Galgotias University was reportedly asked to vacate its stall at the expo immediately.
The Congress party took to social media to condemn the government, alleging that the mishap had embarrassed India globally and reduced the country's AI potential to a joke. They criticized Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for supposedly promoting foreign products at an Indian summit.
