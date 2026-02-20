Left Menu

U.S. Contributions to UN: A Financial Tug-of-War

The United States has paid $160 million of its nearly $4 billion debt to the United Nations, with President Trump promising further financial support. The UN faces an 'imminent financial collapse' due to outstanding dues, primarily from the U.S., while Trump emphasizes a strong future collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 20-02-2026 02:21 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 02:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has recently made a partial payment of $160 million towards its outstanding $4 billion debt to the United Nations, a move that has sparked both relief and ongoing concern within the global organization. This payment is specifically allocated to the UN's regular operating budget, according to UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric.

President Donald Trump, who has been openly critical of the UN, expressed a more optimistic outlook during a Board of Peace meeting in Washington. He assured close cooperation with the United Nations, acknowledging its need for financial support. Despite this, many see Trump's diplomatic moves as attempts to parallel the UN Security Council's roles.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned of the organization's potential financial collapse unless member countries, especially the U.S., settle their dues. With 95% of owed payments belonging to the U.S., the UN's financial health remains precarious. Trump's initiatives suggest potential reforms, yet the timeline for future payments remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

