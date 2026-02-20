Proposed Credit Card Rate Cap: A Turbulent Path for Airlines?

The aviation industry might face significant challenges if a proposal to cap credit-card interest rates at 10% becomes a reality, as per warning from the head of a major U.S. airlines trade group.

Chris Sununu, CEO of Airlines for America, emphasized the potential consequences during an aviation summit, indicating that such a move could decrease passenger numbers and aircraft availability.

He expressed concerns following President Donald Trump's announcement on January 10, advocating for the one-year interest cap starting January 20, which could ripple through the industry's economic framework.