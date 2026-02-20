Proposed Credit Card Rate Cap: A Turbulent Path for Airlines?
The proposal to cap credit-card interest rates at 10% could significantly impact the aviation industry, warns the CEO of Airlines for America. He foresees a reduction in passenger numbers and aircraft availability. This comes as President Donald Trump calls for the implementation of the cap starting January 20.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Arlington | Updated: 20-02-2026 02:12 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 02:12 IST
- Country:
- United States
The aviation industry might face significant challenges if a proposal to cap credit-card interest rates at 10% becomes a reality, as per warning from the head of a major U.S. airlines trade group.
Chris Sununu, CEO of Airlines for America, emphasized the potential consequences during an aviation summit, indicating that such a move could decrease passenger numbers and aircraft availability.
He expressed concerns following President Donald Trump's announcement on January 10, advocating for the one-year interest cap starting January 20, which could ripple through the industry's economic framework.
- READ MORE ON:
- credit-card
- interest-rates
- airlines
- passengers
- economy
- aviation
- Chris Sununu
- Trump
- cap
- proposal
ALSO READ
House Proposes Sweeping Aviation Safety Overhaul After Fatal Collision
Landmark Legislation Proposed to Bolster U.S. Aviation Safety
Maharashtra Political Turmoil: Calls for Transparency in Aviation Tragedy
Odisha: A Booming Economy with Sustainable Growth
India's Aviation Skills Soar: National Centre of Excellence to Launch in Kanpur