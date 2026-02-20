Founder of ASOS Quentin Griffiths Dies in Tragic Balcony Fall in Thailand

Quentin Griffiths, the co-founder of renowned British fast-fashion retailer ASOS, has tragically died after falling from a balcony in Thailand, according to local police reports on Friday.

Authorities stated that the 58-year-old Griffiths fell from the 17th floor of an apartment block in Pattaya, a popular seaside resort city, on February 9. The police discovered the body of Griffiths, a British national, directly below the balcony, with initial investigations suggesting that the incident could be a case of suicide. No signs of foul play were detected, and CCTV footage confirmed that no one else entered his apartment, where he lived alone. However, an autopsy has been ordered to confirm the cause of death. A Thai acquaintance of Griffiths mentioned to the police that Griffiths was troubled by lawsuits initiated by his former Thai wife. Relevant documents were discovered in his apartment.

Britain's foreign office has expressed support for Griffiths' family, liaising with Thai local authorities. Although initially overlooked in Pattaya's media due to the high presence of expatriates, the news gained attention after being reported in The Sun newspaper in the UK.

Griffiths co-created ASOS, originally named 'As Seen on Screen,' alongside Nick Robertson in 2000. The company successfully launched on London's Alternative Investment Market in 2001 and withstood the challenges of the dot-com bubble, becoming a significant player in the British retail sector. ASOS expanded globally and leveraged social media to boost its brand. Despite leaving ASOS in 2004, Griffiths maintained a substantial shareholding in the company until nearly a decade later. Recently, ASOS has struggled with profitability due to high operational costs and increased competition from lower-priced Chinese firms. The company's shares have significantly dropped, losing about 96% of their peak value, despite its products being favored by public figures like Michelle Obama and Catherine, Princess of Wales.