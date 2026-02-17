Major Ganja Bust: Odisha Police's Successful Drive Against Illegal Trade
Odisha Police seized over 500 kg of ganja worth Rs 80 lakh, arresting six individuals allegedly involved in illegal trade. The operation reflects ongoing vigilance against ganja transportation from Kandhamal and Boudh through Rourkela to Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. The arrested include both locals and out-of-state suspects.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown on illegal trade, Odisha Police have seized over 500 kg of ganja, estimated to be worth Rs 80 lakh, and apprehended six individuals involved in the illicit activity, officials reported on Tuesday.
This operation is a part of the continuous police vigilance against the illegal transportation of ganja from Kandhamal and Boudh, routed through Rourkela to Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, according to the police.
Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani hailed the seizure as a substantial success in their anti-drug efforts. "In this crackdown, we've intercepted five vehicles and confiscated 502 kg of ganja packed into 20 sacks," Wadhwani stated. Among those arrested, four are local residents, while two hail from outside the state, indicating the possibility of interstate gang involvement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mohan Bhagwat Advocates Vigilance and Unity Among Hindus
Jal Jeevan Mission Scandal: Arrests Signal Intensified Crackdown on Corruption
CBSE Board Exams Commence with Vigilance Against Misinformation
GATE Exam Cheating Scandal: Arrests Made in Raipur
Mumbai Police Crackdown: Major Arrests in Filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Shooting Case