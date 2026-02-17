Major Ganja Bust: Odisha Police's Successful Drive Against Illegal Trade

In a significant crackdown on illegal trade, Odisha Police have seized over 500 kg of ganja, estimated to be worth Rs 80 lakh, and apprehended six individuals involved in the illicit activity, officials reported on Tuesday.

This operation is a part of the continuous police vigilance against the illegal transportation of ganja from Kandhamal and Boudh, routed through Rourkela to Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, according to the police.

Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani hailed the seizure as a substantial success in their anti-drug efforts. "In this crackdown, we've intercepted five vehicles and confiscated 502 kg of ganja packed into 20 sacks," Wadhwani stated. Among those arrested, four are local residents, while two hail from outside the state, indicating the possibility of interstate gang involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)