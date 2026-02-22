Miraculous Recovery Spurs Sepsis Awareness by Amputee

An Indian-origin woman from England's West Midlands, Manjit Sangha, is using her miraculous sepsis recovery to spotlight the condition's dangers. After incurring amputations due to sepsis, she emphasizes awareness to prevent similar tragedies.

A Go Fund Me page to support Manjit and her husband, Kamaljit, has already raised over 30,000 pounds. The funds aim to facilitate her recovery, providing advanced prosthetics, home adaptations, and mental health support.

Sangha, a former pharmacy worker, was critically ill last July, with doctors giving her slim survival odds. Her recovery is now fueling a campaign to educate others about sepsis, a serious but often overlooked medical condition.