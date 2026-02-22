Left Menu

Thrilling Draw at Kanteerava as Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC Share Points

Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC drew 1-1 in a thrilling Indian Super League match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Braian Sanchez gave Bengaluru an early lead, with NorthEast United's Lalrinzuala equalizing in the second half. Both teams pushed for a winner but settled for a point each in an intense encounter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 19:54 IST
Thrilling Draw at Kanteerava as Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC Share Points
Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United players in action (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC played out a gripping 1-1 draw in Match 11 of the Indian Super League 2025-26 at Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Bengaluru took a first-half lead through Braian Sanchez, but NorthEast United leveled in the second half, earning their first point of the season.

Under coach Juan Pedro Benali, NorthEast United made strategic changes, including bringing in Robin Yadav in defense. Bengaluru's coach Renedy Singh also modified his lineup, prioritizing a defensive setup. Both teams started the match energetically, with early attempts from NorthEast United testing Bengaluru's resolve.

The match intensified as Bengaluru struck first, with Braian Sanchez finding the net. Despite constant pressure from NorthEast United, the Blues held the lead until a strategized second-half equalizer by Lalrinzuala. Both teams had chances to secure victory, but the contest concluded in a draw, reflecting the competitive nature of the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Africa post 187/7 against India in a T20 World Cup Group 1 Super Eights match at Ahmedabad.

South Africa post 187/7 against India in a T20 World Cup Group 1 Super Eight...

 Global
2
Naidu Champions Digital Revolution for Andhra's Growth

Naidu Champions Digital Revolution for Andhra's Growth

 India
3
Security Breach and Tragic Incident at Mar-a-Lago

Security Breach and Tragic Incident at Mar-a-Lago

 United States
4
U.S. Trade Strategy Shifts Post-Supreme Court Ruling

U.S. Trade Strategy Shifts Post-Supreme Court Ruling

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026