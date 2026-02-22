Thrilling Draw at Kanteerava as Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC Share Points

Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC played out a gripping 1-1 draw in Match 11 of the Indian Super League 2025-26 at Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Bengaluru took a first-half lead through Braian Sanchez, but NorthEast United leveled in the second half, earning their first point of the season.

Under coach Juan Pedro Benali, NorthEast United made strategic changes, including bringing in Robin Yadav in defense. Bengaluru's coach Renedy Singh also modified his lineup, prioritizing a defensive setup. Both teams started the match energetically, with early attempts from NorthEast United testing Bengaluru's resolve.

The match intensified as Bengaluru struck first, with Braian Sanchez finding the net. Despite constant pressure from NorthEast United, the Blues held the lead until a strategized second-half equalizer by Lalrinzuala. Both teams had chances to secure victory, but the contest concluded in a draw, reflecting the competitive nature of the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)