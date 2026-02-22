Chained Agony: The Heart-Wrenching Story from Gurugram
A 19-year-old woman from Tripura was assaulted and tortured by her live-in partner in Gurugram. The accused, Shivam, was arrested after burning and imprisoning her. Police intervened following a distress call from the victim's mother. The woman's condition is stable as investigations continue.
A 19-year-old woman from Tripura is recovering after enduring a harrowing ordeal of assault and torture by her live-in partner in Gurugram.
The police arrested the accused, identified as Shivam from Delhi's Narela, following a complaint lodged by the victim's mother, a police officer. The mother revealed that her daughter was burned, stabbed, and confined for three days, among other abuses.
Authorities are closely monitoring the case, adding charges of rape and assault. The victim, a bright student studying in Gurugram, initially met the accused online. She is currently undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.
