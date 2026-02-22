Left Menu

Chained Agony: The Heart-Wrenching Story from Gurugram

A 19-year-old woman from Tripura was assaulted and tortured by her live-in partner in Gurugram. The accused, Shivam, was arrested after burning and imprisoning her. Police intervened following a distress call from the victim's mother. The woman's condition is stable as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 22-02-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 19:57 IST
Chained Agony: The Heart-Wrenching Story from Gurugram
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old woman from Tripura is recovering after enduring a harrowing ordeal of assault and torture by her live-in partner in Gurugram.

The police arrested the accused, identified as Shivam from Delhi's Narela, following a complaint lodged by the victim's mother, a police officer. The mother revealed that her daughter was burned, stabbed, and confined for three days, among other abuses.

Authorities are closely monitoring the case, adding charges of rape and assault. The victim, a bright student studying in Gurugram, initially met the accused online. She is currently undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nurturing Justice: Chhattisgarh's Path to Judicial Excellence

Nurturing Justice: Chhattisgarh's Path to Judicial Excellence

 India
2
Technological Triumph: Uttar Pradesh's Zero Dropout Success

Technological Triumph: Uttar Pradesh's Zero Dropout Success

 India
3
Greenland Rejects U.S. Hospital Ship Proposal: Political Tensions Rise

Greenland Rejects U.S. Hospital Ship Proposal: Political Tensions Rise

 Global
4
Sediment Solutions: Reviving Salal Power Station

Sediment Solutions: Reviving Salal Power Station

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026