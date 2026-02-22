Pakistan's Retaliatory Strikes Deepen Tensions with Afghanistan

Pakistan escalated its military efforts by targeting militant hideouts in Afghanistan, a move seen as retaliation for recent attacks against its territory. The strikes resulted in the reported death of 70 terrorists and have reignited tensions in the region.

The Pakistani State Minister for Interior, Talal Chaudhry, stated that these strikes were a defensive action to protect national security and stressed Afghanistan's failure to fulfill its commitments to prevent terrorism from its soil. Kabul, however, views this as a violation of its national sovereignty.

Afghanistan's government has pledged a 'measured response' to the Pakistani strikes, accusing Islamabad of targeting civilian areas. Relations between the two countries remain strained, with international calls for adherence to peace agreements growing louder.

