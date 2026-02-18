Left Menu

OpenAI Launches AI Integration Drive with Top Indian Universities

OpenAI has announced partnerships with major Indian universities to integrate artificial intelligence across various educational domains. The initiative aims to equip over 100,000 students and faculty with AI skills, ensuring future readiness and bridging the gap between AI capabilities and their practical applications in diverse fields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 14:53 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 14:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

OpenAI has partnered with leading Indian universities to embed artificial intelligence across management, health, engineering, and creative education programs. This initiative aims to develop AI-ready talent for an increasingly tech-driven economy by equipping over 100,000 students and staff with vital AI skills.

The collaboration, announced on Wednesday, includes prestigious institutions such as IIT Delhi, IIM Ahmedabad, and AIIMS New Delhi. It moves beyond basic AI tool access, fostering campus-wide integration anchored in responsible use and academic integrity. This approach aims to bridge the gap between what AI tools can offer and current user engagement.

OpenAI will enhance core academic activities through initiatives such as enterprise-grade ChatGPT Edu access, hackathons, and structured AI courses. Particular emphasis will be placed on the integration of AI fluency into different academic fields, ranging from medical education at AIIMS to business strategy at IIM Ahmedabad, all promoting a digitally transformed educational landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

