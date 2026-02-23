Left Menu

FSSAI Launches Holi Anti-Adulteration Drive

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has instructed state food commissioners to enhance monitoring and actions against adulteration in milk products and cooking oils ahead of Holi. This is in response to increased demand for these products, prompting the Holi Anti-Adulteration Drive 2026.

In anticipation of the Holi festival, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has taken proactive measures to combat food adulteration.

FSSAI has directed state food commissioners to increase surveillance and implement strict actions against adulteration in milk products and cooking oils, which are in high demand during this festive season.

This initiative, named the 'Holi Anti-Adulteration Drive 2026', focuses on inspections and sampling at identified hot spots to ensure food safety for the public.

