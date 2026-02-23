FSSAI Launches Holi Anti-Adulteration Drive

In anticipation of the Holi festival, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has taken proactive measures to combat food adulteration.

FSSAI has directed state food commissioners to increase surveillance and implement strict actions against adulteration in milk products and cooking oils, which are in high demand during this festive season.

This initiative, named the 'Holi Anti-Adulteration Drive 2026', focuses on inspections and sampling at identified hot spots to ensure food safety for the public.