AIIMS Bhubaneswar Launches Liver Transplant, Robotic Surgery

In a landmark step for tertiary healthcare in Eastern India, AIIMS Bhubaneswar has operationalised a comprehensive Liver Transplant Programme and commissioned a state-of-the-art Surgical Robotic System.

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda virtually inaugurated the Liver Transplant Unit and launched the Advanced Robotic Surgery System today. Smt. Aparajita Sarangi, Member of Parliament from Odisha, and Union Health Secretary Smt. Punya Salila Srivastava were present on the occasion.

Major Milestone for Eastern India

Calling it a “momentous and historic occasion,” Shri Nadda said AIIMS Bhubaneswar has rapidly evolved into a centre of excellence in tertiary care, medical research and academics.

He noted that while the institute has already been successfully conducting kidney and bone marrow transplants, the launch of the Liver Transplant Programme marks a new chapter in advanced healthcare delivery for Odisha and neighbouring states.

“These additions will significantly strengthen healthcare infrastructure and provide access to world-class, life-saving treatments for patients across Odisha and Eastern India,” he said.

Advanced Infrastructure in Place

The institute has established:

A dedicated, state-of-the-art Liver Transplant Operation Theatre

A highly advanced Intensive Care Unit (ICU)

A specialised Liver Transplant Clinic for structured post-transplant follow-up

The Minister informed that two successful liver transplants have already been performed, with both patients recovering well and leading normal lives — reflecting the institute’s growing clinical capability.

He emphasized that the liver transplant facility will particularly benefit patients from Odisha, West Bengal, Assam and other neighbouring states, sparing them the need for costly travel to distant cities for advanced care.

Organ Donation as National Priority

Highlighting the national focus on organ donation, Shri Nadda recalled the Prime Minister’s call to transform organ donation into a mass movement. He said the launch of the liver transplant facility aligns with that vision and strengthens the organ transplant ecosystem.

Union Health Secretary Smt. Punya Salila Srivastava added that the transplant services are being provided under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) and Rashtriya Arogya Nidhi, ensuring economically weaker patients receive comprehensive transplant care without financial hardship.

She noted that this year is being observed as “Angdaan Jeevan Sanjeevani Abhiyaan,” and described the new unit as a true “Jeevan Sanjeevani” for patients.

First Government Robotic Surgery Programme in Odisha

AIIMS Bhubaneswar has also become the first Government Medical Institution in Odisha to operationalise a comprehensive robotic surgery programme.

The advanced robotic system will initially support procedures in:

Urology

Gynaecology

Paediatric Surgery

Other surgical specialties

Shri Nadda said the robotic platform will enhance surgical precision, reduce blood loss, shorten hospital stays and enable faster recovery. It will also minimise the need for patients to travel outside the state for complex surgeries.

He described the installation as a significant leap in public healthcare innovation and a step towards democratizing access to high-end surgical technology.

Teamwork Behind the Success

The Minister congratulated the surgical gastroenterologists, clinicians, nurses, technicians and support staff for their coordinated efforts in establishing the transplant ecosystem and successfully conducting complex procedures.

Smt. Aparajita Sarangi said AIIMS Bhubaneswar has emerged as a role model among AIIMS institutions and that the addition of transplant and robotic facilities reflects a decisive shift toward innovation-driven, patient-centric public healthcare.

Senior officials including Dr. Anita Saxena, President, AIIMS Bhubaneswar; Smt. Ankita Mishra Bundela, Joint Secretary, MoHFW; and Dr. Ashutosh Biswas, Executive Director, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, participated in the event.

With the launch of liver transplantation and robotic surgery, AIIMS Bhubaneswar is poised to significantly transform access to advanced, affordable healthcare in Odisha and across Eastern India.