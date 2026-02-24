Left Menu

Hospital Horror: Dog with Human Limb Sparks Biomedical Waste Scandal

A terrifying incident unfolded at AIMSS when a dog was seen with an amputated human leg, causing panic. Hospital management issued show-cause notices to sanitation staff. A committee has been set up to investigate and prevent such occurrences. Proper biomedical waste protocols are now being enforced.

Updated: 24-02-2026 20:31 IST
In an alarming episode at the Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialities (AIMSS), a stray dog was spotted carrying an amputated human leg, prompting widespread panic. The shocking incident has raised serious questions about the hospital's waste management practices.

The hospital administration responded swiftly by issuing show-cause notices to the sanitation supervisor and staff. A fact-finding committee has been constituted to delve into the incident, identify lapses, and recommend measures to prevent any recurrence. The committee includes Nursing Superintendent Leelawati, Nodal Officer Rajesh Verma, and Matron Leela Bodh.

Preliminary findings suggest the limb was taken from the Biomedical Waste complex overnight due to a carelessly left open door. The hospital has now mandated strict adherence to biomedical waste protocols and instructed prompt disposal by authorized agencies, aiming for immediate action to restore safety and trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

