Hospital Horror: Dog with Human Limb Sparks Biomedical Waste Scandal

In an alarming episode at the Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialities (AIMSS), a stray dog was spotted carrying an amputated human leg, prompting widespread panic. The shocking incident has raised serious questions about the hospital's waste management practices.

The hospital administration responded swiftly by issuing show-cause notices to the sanitation supervisor and staff. A fact-finding committee has been constituted to delve into the incident, identify lapses, and recommend measures to prevent any recurrence. The committee includes Nursing Superintendent Leelawati, Nodal Officer Rajesh Verma, and Matron Leela Bodh.

Preliminary findings suggest the limb was taken from the Biomedical Waste complex overnight due to a carelessly left open door. The hospital has now mandated strict adherence to biomedical waste protocols and instructed prompt disposal by authorized agencies, aiming for immediate action to restore safety and trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)