Left Menu

King Harald's Health Scare in Tenerife

Norway's King Harald, aged 89, was hospitalized on Tenerife due to an infection and dehydration. While on a private vacation with Queen Sonja, the royal palace confirmed that he is in good condition. King Harald has been the ceremonial head of state since 1991.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 02:29 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 02:29 IST
King Harald's Health Scare in Tenerife
Harald

Norway's King Harald, aged 89, was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday on the island of Tenerife. The royal palace revealed that the king is receiving treatment for an infection and dehydration.

The monarch was enjoying a private holiday with his wife, Queen Sonja, at the time. Despite the health scare, the palace confirmed that King Harald is currently in good condition.

Having served as Norway's ceremonial head of state since 1991, King Harald is Europe's oldest reigning monarch.

TRENDING

1
Tech Stocks Propel Wall Street Amid AI Optimism

Tech Stocks Propel Wall Street Amid AI Optimism

 Global
2
Venezuelan Oil Exports Surge with VLCC Charters, Eye India for Deliveries

Venezuelan Oil Exports Surge with VLCC Charters, Eye India for Deliveries

 Global
3
Royal Scandal Unfolds: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Arrest and Epstein Ties

Royal Scandal Unfolds: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Arrest and Epstein Ties

 Global
4
U.N. Resolution Reflects Global Stance on Ukraine Conflict

U.N. Resolution Reflects Global Stance on Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026