King Harald's Health Scare in Tenerife

Norway's King Harald, aged 89, was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday on the island of Tenerife. The royal palace revealed that the king is receiving treatment for an infection and dehydration.

The monarch was enjoying a private holiday with his wife, Queen Sonja, at the time. Despite the health scare, the palace confirmed that King Harald is currently in good condition.

Having served as Norway's ceremonial head of state since 1991, King Harald is Europe's oldest reigning monarch.