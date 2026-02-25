Norwegian Monarch Hospitalized in Tenerife

Norway's King Harald has been admitted to a hospital on the Spanish island of Tenerife, diagnosed with an infection and dehydration, according to a statement released by the royal palace on Tuesday.

The 89-year-old monarch, who has served as the country's ceremonial head of state since 1991, faces concerns over his health.

The palace has not provided additional details on his current condition, and further updates are anticipated.

