Hochul Demands Tariff Refunds Following Supreme Court Ruling

New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Tuesday called upon the Trump administration to process $13.5 billion in tariff refunds following a Supreme Court decision that struck down President Trump's tariff measures.

Last year, Trump introduced varied tariffs impacting most global countries, dubbing the day "Liberation Day." These tariffs faced legal hurdles from businesses and states, with Governor Hochul citing a $1,751 additional cost for average New York households and detrimental effects on local businesses. "These baseless tariffs merely acted as a consumer tax," Hochul declared, demanding a complete refund. The White House has yet to respond.

Joining Hochul are Governors JB Pritzker and Gavin Newsom, who also called for refunds after the ruling. All three Democratic leaders are seen as potential 2028 presidential candidates. Dismissing the governors' pleas, the White House labeled these efforts as hollow attempts at media attention. Meanwhile, economists estimate over $175 billion in tariff collections may qualify for refunds, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent noting that lower courts will address these issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)