Bipartisan Resolution in Support of Ukraine Ahead of State of the Union

Ahead of President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, U.S. senators introduced a bipartisan resolution backing Ukraine in its fight against Russian invaders. This move, led by Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen and Republican Thom Tillis, reflects substantial congressional support amid pressing international challenges.

The resolution encourages enhanced NATO cooperation and insists that any peace negotiations respect Ukraine's sovereignty and include it as a central negotiator. This statement of solidarity comes as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy encounters growing U.S. pressure for a peace agreement, underscoring the unified stance in Washington.

The resolution serves as a strong signal to the Trump administration, urging the need for increased military and financial support for Ukraine. Lawmakers emphasize immediate action through sanctions on Russia's shadow fleet, aiming to hinder President Vladimir Putin's capacity to finance the ongoing conflict.

