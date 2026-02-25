AI Unveils New Horizons: Stocks Soar as Anthropic Boosts Business

Global stock markets rebounded on Tuesday, driven by enthusiasm over AI advancements announced by the San Francisco-based startup Anthropic. The company unveiled 10 innovative ways for business customers to capitalize on its AI plugins, reviving hopes of profit boosts for sectors including investment banking and engineering.

This optimistic turn came shortly after previous AI releases had sparked a sell-off, amid investor worries that substantial capital investment might not immediately yield profitability. Concerns over President Trump's tariff policies further fueled market uncertainty, though a recent Supreme Court ruling deemed these tariffs unlawful.

Despite fears of job losses due to AI, investors are beginning to see potential efficiency gains. European stocks edged up, while IBM shares, after a significant drop, rose by 2.7%. Meanwhile, financial tensions persist over US-Iran relations and economic metrics like bond yields and currency valuations.

