Healing Pharma Boosts Emergency Care with Ambulance Donation

Healing Pharma India Private Limited has donated a fully equipped ambulance to Jeevanam Hospital in Mumbai as part of its CSR initiatives. The donation aims to enhance emergency healthcare access, reducing response times in critical situations, thus improving survival rates and patient outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-02-2026 16:09 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 16:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a move to bolster emergency medical care, Healing Pharma India Private Limited has donated a fully equipped ambulance to Jeevanam Hospital & Research Centre in Mumbai. This act underscores their commitment to saving lives by addressing critical gaps in healthcare access and response times.

The timely donation is designed to operate efficiently in Mumbai's notorious traffic, thereby enhancing the hospital's emergency response capabilities. This initiative targets the alarming delay in ambulance services, which can drastically affect survival rates during emergencies like cardiac arrests and severe traumas.

Sanjay Parekh and Hitesh Jain, Joint Managing Directors of Healing Pharma, emphasized that healthcare extends beyond pharmaceuticals to include timely interventions. Dr. Srinath Kanojia of Jeevanam Hospital expressed gratitude for this vital addition to their resources, which promises improved patient outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

