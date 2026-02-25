Healing Pharma Boosts Emergency Care with Ambulance Donation

In a move to bolster emergency medical care, Healing Pharma India Private Limited has donated a fully equipped ambulance to Jeevanam Hospital & Research Centre in Mumbai. This act underscores their commitment to saving lives by addressing critical gaps in healthcare access and response times.

The timely donation is designed to operate efficiently in Mumbai's notorious traffic, thereby enhancing the hospital's emergency response capabilities. This initiative targets the alarming delay in ambulance services, which can drastically affect survival rates during emergencies like cardiac arrests and severe traumas.

Sanjay Parekh and Hitesh Jain, Joint Managing Directors of Healing Pharma, emphasized that healthcare extends beyond pharmaceuticals to include timely interventions. Dr. Srinath Kanojia of Jeevanam Hospital expressed gratitude for this vital addition to their resources, which promises improved patient outcomes.

