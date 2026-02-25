America Divided: Vaccine Policies and Health Priorities Under Scrutiny

A majority of Americans support the safety of vaccines and believe they're essential for school attendance, according to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll. This revelation highlights the obstacles the Trump administration faces in reshaping decades of settled health policy.

The poll indicates broad public approval for vaccines, with 84% of respondents deeming them safe for children. Despite this, polarized perspectives persist on school vaccine mandates, with Republicans more likely than Democrats to view them unfavorably.

Under the Make America Healthy Again movement, led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., there's a push to reduce vaccine recommendations while tackling unhealthy eating. This movement finds less favor among Democrats but has considerable Republican support, reflecting a partisan divide in health policy preferences.

