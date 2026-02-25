Karnataka's 'Kusuma Sanjeevini': A Lifeline for Haemophilia Patients

The Karnataka government has introduced an innovative initiative named 'Kusuma Sanjeevini' to support individuals living with haemophilia. Unlike traditional approaches, this scheme focuses on preventing bleeding episodes before they start, offering hope to patients and their families.

Spearheaded by Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar, the initiative aims to deliver a long-term solution for those suffering from chronic blood-clotting disorders. The government seeks to alleviate the physical and emotional hardships associated with haemophilia.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao highlighted the introduction of free subcutaneous injections for Haemophilia A patients, a treatment normally costing around Rs five lakh annually. This modern approach reduces pain and is conveniently administered once a month. A specialized ambulance service ensures prompt emergency care, further supporting the government's vision of a 'Zero Bleeds' Karnataka.

