Kerala High Court Mandates Feasibility Study for AIIMS Site

The Kerala High Court has instructed the Centre to assess the feasibility of a proposed AIIMS site in Kozhikode. Despite past directives, the Union Health Ministry has not confirmed whether the location meets guidelines. The court also addressed competing proposals from Kasaragod and Kottayam districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 26-02-2026 01:34 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 01:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Kerala High Court has taken a decisive step, directing the central government to conduct a feasibility study of a proposed AIIMS site in Kozhikode within two weeks. This comes amid pressure to fulfill the state's medical infrastructure needs.

Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Syam Kumar V M emphasized the necessity of the medical institute in Kerala, a point seemingly downplayed by the Centre. The bench urged the Health Ministry to ensure an officer well-versed in the issue is present for the proceedings.

In the face of competing claims from Kasaragod and Kottayam districts, the court reminded the government of its earlier directions, which appear unheeded as no conclusive affidavit was submitted. Both regional groups advocate their locales for the premier medical facility, underscoring the urgency of the court's intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

