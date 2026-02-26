Kerala High Court Mandates Feasibility Study for AIIMS Site

The Kerala High Court has taken a decisive step, directing the central government to conduct a feasibility study of a proposed AIIMS site in Kozhikode within two weeks. This comes amid pressure to fulfill the state's medical infrastructure needs.

Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Syam Kumar V M emphasized the necessity of the medical institute in Kerala, a point seemingly downplayed by the Centre. The bench urged the Health Ministry to ensure an officer well-versed in the issue is present for the proceedings.

In the face of competing claims from Kasaragod and Kottayam districts, the court reminded the government of its earlier directions, which appear unheeded as no conclusive affidavit was submitted. Both regional groups advocate their locales for the premier medical facility, underscoring the urgency of the court's intervention.

