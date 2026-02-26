Tensions Rise: Cuban Forces Clash with U.S. Speedboat in Dramatic Encounter

A dramatic confrontation unfolded as Cuban forces killed four individuals and wounded six others aboard a Florida-based speedboat that had entered Cuban waters. This incident comes during a period of heightened tensions between Cuba and the United States. Cuban authorities confirmed that the speedboat opened fire on a Cuban patrol, injuring the Cuban commander. The wounded individuals have been evacuated for medical treatment while investigations are ongoing.

The clash coincides with U.S. efforts to curtail oil shipments to Cuba, escalating pressure on the Communist government. Furthermore, tensions grew as American forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, an ally of Cuba. The Florida Attorney General, James Uthmeier, expressed distrust in the Cuban account and prompted an independent investigation in collaboration with state and federal law enforcement.

Florida U.S. Representative Carlos Gimenez criticized the use of lethal force against the U.S.-registered vessel, demanding a federal investigation. As the speedboat neared Falcones Cay, approximately 200 km east of Havana, it encountered a Cuban patrol. The Cuban government insists on its right to defend territorial waters, emphasizing safeguarding sovereignty. The U.S. State Department has yet to comment on the incident.