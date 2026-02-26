Historic Trade Accord: EU-Mercosur Pact Clears Brazilian Hurdle
Brazil's lower house approved the EU-Mercosur free trade agreement, pending Senate approval. The agreement, under negotiation for 25 years, requires ratification by Mercosur member legislatures to take effect, including Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 03:23 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 03:23 IST
Brazil's lower house on Wednesday took a significant step forward by approving the newly signed free trade agreement between the European Union and Mercosur. The deal awaits final approval from the Senate for Brazil's full endorsement.
The agreement's ratification is essential and requires the approval of all Mercosur member states, including Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay. This step comes after an extensive 25-year negotiation process.
The EU-Mercosur trade deal represents a historic shift in trade relations between the two regions, promising to strengthen economic ties and foster growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)