Historic Trade Accord: EU-Mercosur Pact Clears Brazilian Hurdle

Brazil's lower house on Wednesday took a significant step forward by approving the newly signed free trade agreement between the European Union and Mercosur. The deal awaits final approval from the Senate for Brazil's full endorsement.

The agreement's ratification is essential and requires the approval of all Mercosur member states, including Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay. This step comes after an extensive 25-year negotiation process.

The EU-Mercosur trade deal represents a historic shift in trade relations between the two regions, promising to strengthen economic ties and foster growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)