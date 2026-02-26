Left Menu

OpenAI's Strategic Boost: Hiring of High-Profile AI Researcher

OpenAI has successfully recruited Ruoming Pang, a prominent AI researcher formerly with Meta. Pang joined Meta from Apple around seven months ago. This move is expected to enhance OpenAI's research capabilities. The report was initially published by The Information and has yet to be verified by Reuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 07:39 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 07:39 IST
OpenAI's Strategic Boost: Hiring of High-Profile AI Researcher

OpenAI, the leading artificial intelligence research lab, has made a significant move by hiring Ruoming Pang, a high-profile AI researcher previously at Meta. This development comes less than a year after Pang transitioned to Meta from Apple, showcasing OpenAI's strategic recruitment efforts.

The Information's report on Wednesday shed light on this hiring, highlighting the potential for Pang to bolster OpenAI's advancements in AI research capabilities. Pang's expertise is anticipated to drive forward innovative projects within the company.

While this news has stirred interest in the tech community, Reuters has not yet independently confirmed the details of the report, leaving room for potential updates in the near future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
OpenAI's Strategic Boost: Hiring of High-Profile AI Researcher

OpenAI's Strategic Boost: Hiring of High-Profile AI Researcher

 Global
2
CBAM Stands Firm as India-EU FTA Advances: No Exceptions Allowed

CBAM Stands Firm as India-EU FTA Advances: No Exceptions Allowed

 India
3
Engie's Bold Acquisition and Major Trades Stir Financial Markets

Engie's Bold Acquisition and Major Trades Stir Financial Markets

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court of Appeal Overturns Jimmy Lai's Conviction

Hong Kong Court of Appeal Overturns Jimmy Lai's Conviction

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026