Visa Denials Hit Cuban Baseball Delegation

The United States government denied visas to eight members of Cuba's delegation competing in the World Baseball Classic. Those affected include key figures from the Cuban Baseball and Softball Federation, sparking tensions and disappointment within the sporting community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 07:56 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 07:56 IST
Visa Denials Hit Cuban Baseball Delegation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The visa dispute between Cuba and the United States has intensified after the U.S. government denied visas to key members of Cuba's baseball delegation slated to compete in the World Baseball Classic.

Among those affected by the denial are prominent figures, including Juan Reinaldo Pérez Pardo, the Cuban Baseball and Softball Federation president, and Carlos del Pino Muñoz, the secretary general, along with renowned pitching coach Pedro Luis Lazo Iglesias.

This move has heightened tensions and fueled disappointment within the international sporting arena, highlighting ongoing diplomatic strains between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

