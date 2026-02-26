Visa Denials Hit Cuban Baseball Delegation
The United States government denied visas to eight members of Cuba's delegation competing in the World Baseball Classic. Those affected include key figures from the Cuban Baseball and Softball Federation, sparking tensions and disappointment within the sporting community.
Among those affected by the denial are prominent figures, including Juan Reinaldo Pérez Pardo, the Cuban Baseball and Softball Federation president, and Carlos del Pino Muñoz, the secretary general, along with renowned pitching coach Pedro Luis Lazo Iglesias.
This move has heightened tensions and fueled disappointment within the international sporting arena, highlighting ongoing diplomatic strains between the two nations.
