Online GP Care Delivers 60,000+ Consultations Since Launch

Thousands of New Zealanders stayed connected to healthcare over the Christmas and New Year break thanks to the Government’s Online GP Care service, with new figures revealing strong nationwide uptake since its launch in May 2025.

Health Minister Simeon Brown said the digital service is playing a growing role in easing pressure on primary care and improving access for patients unable to see their regular doctor.

11,800 Holiday Consultations Delivered

Between December and mid-January alone, 11,800 online GP consultations were delivered to around 11,000 people, ensuring access to medical advice and treatment during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

“During the Christmas and New Year period many New Zealanders are on holiday in different parts of the country and away from their regular GP,” Mr Brown said.

“Online GP Care ensures they can still get timely medical advice and treatment wherever they are.”

Strong Demand Since May Launch

Since launching in May 2025, Online GP Care has delivered:

Over 60,600 consultations

To nearly 50,000 people nationwide

With more than 85% of consultations resulting in treatment being provided

Nearly 72% of users said they booked an online appointment because they could not get a timely in-person GP appointment. Other reasons included:

Living in rural or remote areas

Work and family commitments

Avoiding exposure to infectious illness

Use has been strongest among 30–49-year-olds, reflecting demand from working-age adults balancing family and employment responsibilities.

Women accounted for 59.5% of users, men 40.2%, with usage spread across communities:

Māori: 14.2%

Pacific Peoples: 6.9%

Asian communities: 10.1%

“The service is reaching people in both urban and rural communities across the North and South Islands,” Mr Brown said.

New Booking Feature Streamlines Access

To simplify access, a new Next Available Appointment feature now allows users to view the earliest appointment across all participating online GP providers and compare consultation costs based on age and Community Services Card status.

The feature includes direct booking links and is described as an early step toward a more comprehensive national booking platform planned for mid-2026.

Expanding Into Targeted Care Settings

Health New Zealand is also exploring how Online GP Care can support:

Clinician-to-clinician consultations in rest homes

Support pathways in community pharmacies

Urgent care triage and follow-up

Other high-need healthcare services

The service forms part of the Government’s broader strategy to modernise healthcare delivery, improve flexibility, and reduce strain on in-person services.

“Our focus is on ensuring New Zealanders can access healthcare when they need it,” Mr Brown said.

“Online GP Care is already supporting thousands of people, and it is an important part of our plan to deliver a more accessible and responsive health system that puts patients at the centre.”