UNICEF Raises Alarm Over Myanmar Military Air Strikes
UNICEF has expressed grave concern over alleged air strikes by Myanmar's military that reportedly resulted in significant civilian casualties. The strikes targeted a village and a market, with many civilians affected, prompting the agency to call on all parties to adhere to international humanitarian law.
The United Nations children's agency, UNICEF, has voiced deep concerns regarding alleged air strikes by Myanmar's military that reportedly caused substantial civilian casualties, according to reports by a rebel group and local media. The attacks occurred in the central Sagaing region and Rakhine state, causing the deaths of over two dozen people.
Despite Reuters being unable to independently verify these reports, UNICEF has urged all conflicting parties in Myanmar to comply with international humanitarian law. The agency highlights that civilians and children are suffering the most amid the ongoing hostilities, which disrupt essential services like healthcare and education.
Since the 2021 military coup, Myanmar has experienced intensified conflict, with the military utilizing air power against rebels, contributing to Asia's humanitarian crisis. Rights groups criticize the military's actions as inhumane targeted attacks, although the junta denies these allegations, claiming they target armed rebels.
