Mystery Surrounds Turkish F-16 Crash

An F-16 fighter jet from Turkey crashed near the Bulgarian border, killing the pilot. The cause remains unknown, and investigations are underway. The incident occurred during an alarm-reaction mission. Turkey, owning 250 F-16s, plans on modernizing its fleet with a new order from the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 26-02-2026 14:39 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 14:39 IST
  • Country:
  • Turkey

NATO member Turkey is conducting a thorough investigation into the mysterious crash of an F-16 fighter jet, which resulted in the pilot's death shortly after takeoff near the Bulgarian border, according to the Defence Ministry. On Thursday, authorities confirmed the pilot did activate the ejection system shortly before the tragic event.

The incident took place during an alarm-reaction mission on Wednesday, with two F-16s departing the 9th Main Jet Base Command in Balikesir, northwest Turkey. The mission was initiated after an unidentified radar signal was detected near the Turkish-Bulgarian border.

In line with Turkey's efforts to modernize its air fleet, the country maintains approximately 250 F-16 jets and has pending orders with the United States for 40 new F-16 Block 70 aircraft. The precise cause of the crash will be determined following a comprehensive examination by the crash investigation team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

