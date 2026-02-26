Left Menu

Yen Rebounds as BOJ Contemplates Rate Decisions Amid Global Economic Shifts

The yen gained on Thursday following cues from the Bank of Japan on interest rate decisions and insights from Nvidia's earnings affecting AI demand. Governor Kazuo Ueda hinted at a possible rate hike, while geopolitical tensions and U.S. monetary signals influenced global financial markets.

26-02-2026
The yen eked out gains on Thursday, as investors reacted to messages from the Bank of Japan indicating future interest rate deliberations and Nvidia's earnings results for AI demand indications. This movement sees the Japanese currency snapping a two-day decline, climbing 0.2% against the dollar.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda suggested the central bank will decide on rate direction in upcoming meetings. This comes after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi voiced caution over aggressive monetary tightening. Meanwhile, analysts like David Chao of Invesco expect two rate hikes this year, predicting the yen will emerge strong.

On global fronts, Nvidia's solid quarterly results failed to radically shift risk sentiment in equity markets. Meanwhile, analysts continue to eye geopolitical developments such as U.S. and Iran nuclear talks for potential disruptions. The financial markets remain watchful of the U.S. Federal Reserve's upcoming rate decisions.

