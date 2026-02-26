U.S.-Africa Health Deals: Controversies and Concerns

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has raised concerns about the agreements being negotiated between the United States and African nations that dictate the future of U.S. global health funding, said Jean Kaseya, the center's Director-General.

Among the major worries are issues related to data management and pathogen sharing. On Wednesday, Zimbabwe halted its $367 million agreement discussions, citing data sensitivity concerns and labeling the deal unequal. Similarly, Zambia has expressed reservations, pushing back on certain terms.

Global health advocates criticize the deals for mandating data sharing with Washington, without ensuring that drugs or vaccines developed as a result would benefit the affected countries. The U.S. strategy involves reshaping global health funding under a new framework, which initially appeared promising but is now sparking debate.