Left Menu

U.S.-Africa Health Deals: Controversies and Concerns

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention voices concerns on U.S.-Africa health deals, focusing on data and pathogen sharing. Zimbabwe and Zambia push back on agreements, highlighting unequal terms. The U.S. strategy aims for direct funding, igniting debate on sovereignty and fair pharmaceutical distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 23:12 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 23:12 IST
U.S.-Africa Health Deals: Controversies and Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has raised concerns about the agreements being negotiated between the United States and African nations that dictate the future of U.S. global health funding, said Jean Kaseya, the center's Director-General.

Among the major worries are issues related to data management and pathogen sharing. On Wednesday, Zimbabwe halted its $367 million agreement discussions, citing data sensitivity concerns and labeling the deal unequal. Similarly, Zambia has expressed reservations, pushing back on certain terms.

Global health advocates criticize the deals for mandating data sharing with Washington, without ensuring that drugs or vaccines developed as a result would benefit the affected countries. The U.S. strategy involves reshaping global health funding under a new framework, which initially appeared promising but is now sparking debate.

TRENDING

1
Congress Walks Out Over VB-G RAM G Resolution in Haryana Assembly

Congress Walks Out Over VB-G RAM G Resolution in Haryana Assembly

 India
2
Tensions Flare in Geneva as Iran and US Seek Nuclear Accord

Tensions Flare in Geneva as Iran and US Seek Nuclear Accord

 Switzerland
3
Premier League to Launch Streaming Service in Singapore

Premier League to Launch Streaming Service in Singapore

 Global
4
Vice President JD Vance Sparks Debate in Wisconsin

Vice President JD Vance Sparks Debate in Wisconsin

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026