Himachal Pradesh: A Major Leap in Cancer Care with New Hospital Initiatives

The Himachal Pradesh government plans to build a modern cancer hospital and colleges at the Hamirpur Medical College for Rs 1,000 crore. It aims to provide quality healthcare locally, tackle the state's high cancer rates, and includes new specialist departments for comprehensive cancer treatment services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 27-02-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 22:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant move towards enhancing healthcare infrastructure, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced a Rs 1,000 crore investment for a modern cancer hospital and new colleges at Hamirpur Medical College.

The proposed healthcare facility aims to address the rising cancer cases in the state, which ranks among the highest in India after the north-eastern states. The new hospital will feature 11 specialist departments including medical oncology and radiation therapy, ensuring patients receive advanced treatment locally.

During his visit to the Hamirpur Medical College, the chief minister emphasized the importance of systematic cancer care, stressing on-screening, diagnosis, and prevention to negate the need for patients to travel outside the state for top-notch healthcare.

