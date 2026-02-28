Delhi Unveils New Health Initiatives: A Leap Towards World-Class Care
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated a new ICU ward and endoscopy suite at GTB Hospital, and laid the foundation for a new OPD at IHBAS. The government aims to elevate healthcare standards. An AYUSH Stress Management Programme was also launched to combat stress, underscoring a renewed focus on quality healthcare.
Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has inaugurated a state-of-the-art 10-bed ICU ward and an advanced GI HD Video Endoscopy Suite at GTB Hospital, signaling a significant step forward in the capital's healthcare infrastructure.
In a bid to combat what she described as a "silent epidemic" of stress affecting various demographics, an Integrated AYUSH Stress Management Programme was launched. The initiative will be rolled out in several colleges, offering yoga, lifestyle counselling, and digital detox interventions.
Gupta also emphasized the commitment to strengthening GTB Hospital's bed capacity by completing its rear building. The new OPD building at IHBAS is expected to reduce patient wait times and enhance mental healthcare service delivery. Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh echoed the commitment to modernize Delhi's healthcare, stressing its accessibility and quality.
