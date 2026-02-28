Left Menu

Aviation Crisis: Middle East Airspace Closures Leave Thousands Stranded

The closure of Middle Eastern airspaces due to US and Israel's attack on Iran has stranded numerous travelers. Countries like Israel, UAE, and Qatar have closed their skies, prompting airlines to cancel or reroute flights. This disruption has affected airports globally, including Dubai, the world's busiest for international travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-02-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 22:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The geopolitical tensions sparked by the US and Israel's military actions against Iran have led to a severe disruption in air travel, throwing the aviation sector into disarray. Several Middle Eastern countries, including Israel, the UAE, and Qatar, closed their airspaces over the weekend, significantly impacting global flight schedules.

Dubai International Airport, a major hub for international flights, witnessed over 700 flight cancellations as operators indefinitely suspended operations. The airspace closures have left passengers stranded and unsure about future travel plans, with airlines like Emirates struggling to provide clarity.

Numerous airlines, from Air India to British Airways, have halted flights to and from the Middle East, marking the region as a high-security risk. The ripple effect of these closures is set to further challenge airlines amid ongoing global tensions and restricted flight paths.

