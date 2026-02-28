Aviation Crisis: Middle East Airspace Closures Leave Thousands Stranded

The geopolitical tensions sparked by the US and Israel's military actions against Iran have led to a severe disruption in air travel, throwing the aviation sector into disarray. Several Middle Eastern countries, including Israel, the UAE, and Qatar, closed their airspaces over the weekend, significantly impacting global flight schedules.

Dubai International Airport, a major hub for international flights, witnessed over 700 flight cancellations as operators indefinitely suspended operations. The airspace closures have left passengers stranded and unsure about future travel plans, with airlines like Emirates struggling to provide clarity.

Numerous airlines, from Air India to British Airways, have halted flights to and from the Middle East, marking the region as a high-security risk. The ripple effect of these closures is set to further challenge airlines amid ongoing global tensions and restricted flight paths.