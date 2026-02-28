Left Menu

Canada and India Eye Future Economic Boost with New Strategic Partnership

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney discusses a forthcoming economic partnership with India aimed at doubling trade by 2030. The agreement, focusing on energy, technology, and critical minerals, seeks to build a more strategic bilateral relationship, with Canada positioning as a key ally in food and energy sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2026 22:11 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 22:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Saturday that his government is negotiating an economic partnership agreement with India, targeting a twofold increase in trade by 2030. The deal, expected to be finalized by year-end, was emphasized during the Canada-India Forum amid Carney's four-day visit to India.

"This is an enormous opportunity for both our countries," Carney stated, emphasizing the ambition to elevate bilateral trade and strategic cooperation. Following his election, he invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the G7 Summit in Canada, signaling a renewed focus on security, energy, and technology engagement.

Canada aims to harness its food and energy prowess and seeks nuclear collaboration, positioning itself as a strategic partner in critical minerals. Carney highlighted India's AI and digital leadership as complementary to Canada's tech and quantum ambitions, envisioning resilient and prosperous futures for both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

