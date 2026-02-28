Left Menu

Strengthening US-India Semiconductor Partnership: A New Era in Global Tech Leadership

US Ambassador Sergio Gor emphasizes India's crucial role in the global semiconductor supply chain during the inauguration of Micron Technology's plant in Sanand, Gujarat. He highlights the importance of resilient supply chains and the US-India partnership in advancing technology and securing a prosperous future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-02-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 22:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During an event in Sanand, Gujarat, US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, underscored India's pivotal role in the global semiconductor supply chain, highlighting it as a reliable alternative amidst regional production expansions.

Gor spoke at the inauguration of Micron Technology's semiconductor plant, asserting the significance of resilient supply chains and the creation of semiconductor ecosystems at trustworthy global locations.

He acknowledged the deep friendship between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating the new plant embodies the vision of advancing global technological leadership through the US-India partnership.

