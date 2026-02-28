Strengthening US-India Semiconductor Partnership: A New Era in Global Tech Leadership

During an event in Sanand, Gujarat, US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, underscored India's pivotal role in the global semiconductor supply chain, highlighting it as a reliable alternative amidst regional production expansions.

Gor spoke at the inauguration of Micron Technology's semiconductor plant, asserting the significance of resilient supply chains and the creation of semiconductor ecosystems at trustworthy global locations.

He acknowledged the deep friendship between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating the new plant embodies the vision of advancing global technological leadership through the US-India partnership.