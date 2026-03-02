Govt Welcomes Arrest of Senior Health Officials in R1M Tender Fraud Probe

Government has welcomed the arrest of three senior officials from the Department of Health in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged theft and fraud involving a tender worth more than R1 million.

The arrests, carried out by the Hawks’ National Serious Corruption Investigation unit, form part of intensified efforts to combat organised crime and systemic corruption in the public sector.

Allegations of Tender Irregularities

According to the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), it is alleged that in 2023, more than R1 million was improperly awarded to a service provider in contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

The three suspects — aged 67, 46 and 55 — were arrested following an in-depth investigation launched in April 2024.

They are expected to appear before the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

In addition, the company linked to one of the suspects has been charged as a fifth juristic person, as the funds in question were reportedly paid to that entity.

A fourth suspect — the service provider — and her company are yet to be arrested.

As the matter remains under active investigation, authorities have indicated that no further details can be disclosed at this stage.

Government Reaffirms Anti-Corruption Commitment

“The fight against corruption remains an apex priority for government as part of its commitment to building a safer, ethical and corruption-free South Africa,” the GCIS said.

The arrests align with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2026 State of the Nation Address, in which he identified organised crime and systemic corruption as critical threats to democracy and economic stability.

Government has reiterated its determination to strengthen accountability mechanisms and enforce compliance with financial management legislation.

Upholding Due Process

While welcoming the arrests, government emphasised that all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

It urged the public to allow investigative and judicial processes to proceed without interference.

The case will now move through the judicial system, where evidence gathered by the Hawks will be tested in court.

Public Participation in Combating Corruption

Authorities have encouraged members of the public to report corruption and fraud through official channels.

Reports can be made anonymously via:

National Anti-Corruption Hotline: 0800 701 701 (toll-free)

Email: integrity@publicservicecorruptionhotline.org.za

The case underscores ongoing efforts to enforce compliance with the Public Finance Management Act and safeguard public resources.

As South Africa continues to strengthen institutional integrity, the outcome of this prosecution will be closely watched as part of broader reforms aimed at restoring public trust in state institutions.