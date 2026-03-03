Trump Administration Pressures Drugmakers for Lower Medicaid Prices

The Trump administration has initiated efforts to lower prescription drug prices for Medicaid by engaging with small and mid-sized pharmaceutical firms. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) reported on Monday that the administration is pushing smaller drugmakers to negotiate more affordable pricing for Medicaid beneficiaries.

Following successful agreements with 16 major pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer and Eli Lilly, the administration has extended the deadline for other drugmakers to enter the payment model. This initiative aims to align U.S. drug prices with those of other developed nations.

CMS Innovation Center Director Abe Sutton noted that the deadline extension to April 30, 2026, allows more manufacturers to join and helps alleviate state budget pressures. The administration's efforts also involve new pilot programs that could influence Medicare drug pricing based on international standards, affecting millions of older Americans.