WHO Mobilises 700+ Experts to Boost Maritime Health Security Ahead of New IHR Rules

With sweeping amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR) set to enter into force on 19 September 2025, the World Health Organization (WHO) has intensified efforts to strengthen global maritime health security — convening more than 700 ship inspectors, port health officers and public health authorities for a high-level technical webinar.

Held on 11–12 February, the two-day session focused on bolstering countries’ ability to detect, prevent and respond to public health risks on board ships — a critical but often under-resourced component of global disease prevention.

Maritime Health: A Critical Frontline

Ships cross international borders daily, carrying goods, workers and passengers that sustain the global economy. But outbreaks at sea — from gastrointestinal illness to vector-borne or respiratory diseases — can quickly disrupt trade, strain port operations and pose risks of international spread.

Without strong inspection and response systems, maritime routes can become conduits for infectious disease transmission.

“Strengthening public health capacities at borders, including onboard conveyances, is a cornerstone of global health security,” WHO officials said, highlighting the central role maritime preparedness plays under the amended IHR framework.

Record Participation Signals Urgency

The webinar brought together participants primarily from the African, Eastern Mediterranean and European Regions, reflecting growing demand for technical guidance in ship inspection and certification.

“The high level of attendance and active participation throughout the two days highlighted the growing demand for technical guidance and capacity-building support in ship inspection and issuance of ship sanitation certificates,” said Dr Ninglan Wang, Head of the Borders, Mass Gatherings and Health Protection Measures Unit at WHO headquarters.

“The dynamic interactions among experts and countries underscored the value of continued cross-border collaboration in the maritime sector and knowledge exchange.”

Ship Sanitation Certificates: A Global Safeguard

At the heart of the discussions were Ship Sanitation Certificates (SSCs) — a globally recognised mechanism mandated under the IHR to prevent and control public health risks aboard vessels.

To issue valid SSCs, ports must:

Maintain trained inspection personnel

Conduct routine public health inspections

Identify and control risks including food safety, water systems, medical facilities and vector control

Apply recommended corrective measures

Be officially authorised by national authorities and listed with WHO

SSCs provide a standardized way to document health conditions on ships and communicate risks between port authorities and ship operators worldwide. Only certificates issued by authorised ports are valid under international law.

Operational Challenges Remain

Despite their importance, many Member States face constraints in meeting IHR requirements. Limited resources, high staff turnover, and competing national priorities can hinder consistent inspection and certification practices.

WHO officials emphasized that platforms like the February webinar help bridge those gaps through peer learning and technical exchange.

Participants explored:

The international legal framework governing ship sanitation

Pre-inspection planning and risk assessment by vessel type

Completion and issuance of SSCs and evidence report forms

Technical inspection areas including food safety, water systems, medical facilities and vector control

Public health authorities from the Netherlands, Morocco and Tanzania shared case studies illustrating practical implementation of IHR requirements in diverse operational contexts.

Preparing for September 2025

The timing of the webinar is significant. The amended IHR, entering into force later this year, strengthen obligations on preparedness, coordination and reporting — particularly at borders and points of entry.

Ports are considered critical control nodes in preventing the international spread of disease, and maritime conveyances remain a high-volume, high-mobility sector requiring standardized oversight.

Global Expansion Planned

Following strong engagement and positive feedback, WHO plans to replicate the sessions across additional time zones and regions, expanding coverage to other pressing border health topics.

The initiative signals an evolving recognition that global health security depends not only on hospitals and laboratories, but also on the quiet, technical work conducted at ports — where inspectors serve as frontline defenders against cross-border disease transmission.