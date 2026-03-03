Pioneering Diabetes Treatment: Dorzagliatin's Global Journey Begins in Hong Kong

Hua Medicine, a Shanghai-based pharmaceutical company, has announced the approval of its innovative glucokinase activator drug, dorzagliatin, in Hong Kong. Marketed as MYHOMSIS®, the drug aims to revolutionize Type 2 diabetes treatment by addressing glucose sensitivity issues at the source.

With this approval under Hong Kong's '1+' pharmaceutical mechanism, Hua Medicine is taking significant steps toward a broader expansion into Southeast Asia and global markets. The '1+' mechanism allows for swift market entry, leveraging approvals from major regions like China and the USA, thus accelerating access to groundbreaking therapies for Hong Kong residents.

Dorzagliatin differentiates itself by enhancing glucose regulation across multiple organs, including the pancreas and liver, representing a significant advancement in diabetes care. Hua Medicine continues to collaborate internationally to promote dorzagliatin's potential, aiming to establish comprehensive diabetes management systems leveraging Hong Kong's robust healthcare infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)