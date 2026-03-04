Kerala Nurses Demand Fair Wages with Stirring Strike
Nurses in private hospitals across Kerala have initiated a strike, demanding a minimum salary of Rs 40,000. Organized by the United Nurses Association, the protest highlights the inadequate pay since the last revision in 2018, urging the government to implement promised wage increases effectively.
Nurses from private hospitals in Kerala launched a strike on Wednesday to demand a minimum salary of Rs 40,000. The protest was organized by the United Nurses Association (UNA), which also coordinated a march to the secretariat as a part of their demonstration.
The striking nurses argue that their last salary revision took place in 2018, which has become insufficient amid escalating living costs. While the state government promised a wage hike in 2023 after past protests led by the UNA, the nurses claim this has not been properly executed.
Protesters emphasized the need for a standardized wage framework, as salaries currently vary based on hospital management decisions. This disparity is contributing to a concerning 'brain drain,' with many experienced nurses seeking better opportunities abroad. Despite the strike's potential impact on hospital operations, emergency services remain unaffected.
(With inputs from agencies.)