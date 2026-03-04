Kerala Nurses Demand Fair Wages with Stirring Strike

Nurses from private hospitals in Kerala launched a strike on Wednesday to demand a minimum salary of Rs 40,000. The protest was organized by the United Nurses Association (UNA), which also coordinated a march to the secretariat as a part of their demonstration.

The striking nurses argue that their last salary revision took place in 2018, which has become insufficient amid escalating living costs. While the state government promised a wage hike in 2023 after past protests led by the UNA, the nurses claim this has not been properly executed.

Protesters emphasized the need for a standardized wage framework, as salaries currently vary based on hospital management decisions. This disparity is contributing to a concerning 'brain drain,' with many experienced nurses seeking better opportunities abroad. Despite the strike's potential impact on hospital operations, emergency services remain unaffected.

(With inputs from agencies.)