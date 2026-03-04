Maharashtra Waives Non-Agricultural Tax on Urban Housing Societies
The Maharashtra government has removed the non-agricultural tax for urban housing societies, waiving all pending dues. This move, announced by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, aims to lessen the financial burden on property owners and simplify the tax procedure, eliminating the need for repeated visits to revenue offices.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2026 17:43 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 17:43 IST
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government has taken a significant step by abolishing the non-agricultural tax for housing societies situated in urban regions, as reported by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule during a state assembly session.
This decision not only alleviates financial pressures on thousands of property owners but also streamlines the existing tax system.
Minister Bawankule elaborated that all historical dues have been waived, ensuring a substantial relief for urban housing societies.
(With inputs from agencies.)