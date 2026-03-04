Maharashtra Waives Non-Agricultural Tax on Urban Housing Societies

The Maharashtra government has taken a significant step by abolishing the non-agricultural tax for housing societies situated in urban regions, as reported by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule during a state assembly session.

This decision not only alleviates financial pressures on thousands of property owners but also streamlines the existing tax system.

Minister Bawankule elaborated that all historical dues have been waived, ensuring a substantial relief for urban housing societies.

(With inputs from agencies.)