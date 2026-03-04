Left Menu

Maya Ivnate's Nomination Sparks Joy for Tribal Community

Tribal leaders and BJP supporters in Vidarbha celebrate Maya Ivnate's nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections from Maharashtra. The move is hailed as significant recognition of tribal women. Ivnate's career with the BJP includes past roles as Nagpur mayor and an NCST member, marking her growing influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 04-03-2026 17:46 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 17:46 IST
  • India

The nomination of Maya Ivnate for the Rajya Sabha elections has been lauded by tribal leaders and BJP workers in Vidarbha, as it marks a historic recognition for women from the tribal community. Ivnate, with her deep roots in the BJP, has served as a former Nagpur mayor and corporator.

In addition to Ivnate, the BJP has announced the candidatures of Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, former Maharashtra Minister Vinod Tawde, and ex-MLC Ramrao Wadkute for the upcoming elections. The announcement has been met with widespread acclaim, emphasizing the party's commitment to inclusivity.

Prominent figures like Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have expressed their commendation for the selections. Former BJP MP Dr. Vikas Mahatme highlighted Ivnate's journey as a testament to perseverance and a symbol of hope for the tribal community, showcasing the BJP's agenda of holistic representation.

